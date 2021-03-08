Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 120,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

