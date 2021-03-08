Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $125.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

