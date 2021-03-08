Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.11

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.11 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 1859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

