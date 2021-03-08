Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.50

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.50 and last traded at $143.39, with a volume of 2844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

