Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Relx worth $69,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $241,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

