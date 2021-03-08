Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX opened at $23.82 on Monday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

