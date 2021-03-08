Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 467,874 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 328.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Exact Sciences worth $80,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,912 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

