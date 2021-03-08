Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 91,500 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Anthem worth $76,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $333.60 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.60 and its 200-day moving average is $299.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

