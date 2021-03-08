Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of SBA Communications worth $81,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBAC stock opened at $242.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.88. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

