Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 393.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of StoneCo worth $57,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,308,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $76.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

