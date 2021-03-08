Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,451,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Southwest Airlines worth $73,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $56.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.