Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,518 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Royal Gold worth $67,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

RGLD opened at $104.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

