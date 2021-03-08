Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.24% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $59,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $40.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

