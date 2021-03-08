Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.24% of InterDigital worth $79,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.