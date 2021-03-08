Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Moody’s worth $61,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $287.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.35 and its 200 day moving average is $279.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

