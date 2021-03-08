Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 926.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Quest Diagnostics worth $74,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

