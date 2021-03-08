Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $56.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 385,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.18% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $56,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSII. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

