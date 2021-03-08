Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $63.22 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 805.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $63,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

