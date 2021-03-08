Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $70.19 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,841 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Evergy worth $70,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,390,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.