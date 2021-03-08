Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $70.91 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.51% of EVERTEC worth $70,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

