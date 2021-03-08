Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $71.81 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Masco worth $71,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $5,627,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 542.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

