Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of PotlatchDeltic worth $70,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCH opened at $52.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

