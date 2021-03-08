Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

