Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $68.31 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,640,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of General Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

