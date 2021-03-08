Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,294,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.