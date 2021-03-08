Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,171,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of SunPower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,254 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,308 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

