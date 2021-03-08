Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 310,600 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $68,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.80 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

