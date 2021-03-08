Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 570,700 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Futu worth $57,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Futu by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $140.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

