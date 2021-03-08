Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 732,288 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

