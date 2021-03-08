Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Yum China as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

