Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.39% of Ambarella worth $77,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $113.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,700.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

