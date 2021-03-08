Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $64,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.