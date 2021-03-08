Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,238 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.57% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $75,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $8,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $899.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.