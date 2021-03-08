Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,393,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Steel Dynamics worth $59,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

