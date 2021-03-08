Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Avalara worth $80,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $146.14 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,781 shares of company stock worth $14,721,662. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.