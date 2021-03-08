Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 100,706 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.04% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $65,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SHEN opened at $47.93 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

