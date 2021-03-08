Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 132,900 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Redfin worth $57,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

