Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,369,667 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,369,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $79,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

