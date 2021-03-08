Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 152,987 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.78% of Perdoceo Education worth $68,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $826.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $110,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,101 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,517.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,563 shares of company stock worth $977,685. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

