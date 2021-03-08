Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,671,908 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,671,908 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Juniper Networks worth $75,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

