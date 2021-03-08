Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 216,238 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of China Biologic Products worth $74,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,092,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CBPO opened at $117.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.47. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $120.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

