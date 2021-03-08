Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 296,100 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $62,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

