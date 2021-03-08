Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 322,075 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Qorvo worth $68,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

