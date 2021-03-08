Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 329,875 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,875 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Shaw Communications worth $63,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

