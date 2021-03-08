Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,745,546 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,745,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of ArcelorMittal worth $76,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

