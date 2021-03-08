Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,045 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,045 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $73,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

