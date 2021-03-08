Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.50. 287,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 141,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.13.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
