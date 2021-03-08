Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.50. 287,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 141,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

