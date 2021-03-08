Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.49% of Renasant worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ RNST opened at $42.08 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,630 shares of company stock worth $1,930,990. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.