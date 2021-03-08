Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Renault has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

