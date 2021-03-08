renBTC Price Hits $50,081.04 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. renBTC has a total market cap of $722.57 million and approximately $137.54 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $50,081.04 or 0.99190091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 14,428 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

